UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Poles Killed In Avalanche In Slovakia

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Two Poles killed in avalanche in Slovakia

Bratislava, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Two Polish skiers have died in an avalanche in Slovakia's High Tatra Mountains, rescuers said Sunday.

Slovakia's Mountain Rescue Service (HZS) said three skiers were caught by an avalanche near the Kondratova Kopa mountain in the western High Tatras on Saturday evening.

"One of them managed to dig himself out and contacted rescuers who began a mission on snowmobiles and skis. They discovered two bodies of Polish skiers," the HZS said in a statement.

A Polish rescue team found the man who survived and placed the emergency call, the HZS said.

"He was also covered in snow but managed to free himself.

He then tried to find friends with an avalanche finder, but without success," according to the HZS.

Completed early on Sunday, the rescue operation involved a dozen HZS rescuers and volunteers along with dogs and their handlers.

Kondratova Kopa is a mountain on the border with Poland with an elevation of 2,005 metres (6,600 feet).

Tourists and skiers flooded Poland's popular nearby Zakopane and other mountain resorts this weekend after the government eased coronavirus restrictions, opening ski hills and allowing hotels to operate at half capacity.

Related Topics

Snow Died Man Poland Slovakia Border Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid donates US$500,000 to Internatio ..

41 minutes ago

49,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Future Accelerators seeks to find solutions ..

56 minutes ago

FTA continues inspection in local markets to ensur ..

1 hour ago

First Abu Dhabi Bank acquires Egypt FRA Custody Li ..

1 hour ago

UAE receives Hope Probeâ€™s first image of Mars

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.