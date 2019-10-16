UrduPoint.com
Two Policemen Killed, 20 Children Wounded In Afghan Blast

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Two policemen killed, 20 children wounded in Afghan blast

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :At least two police officers were killed and about 20 children wounded when a truck bomb detonated near a police station in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, officials said.

According to Asadullah Daulatzai, the spokesman for the governor of Laghman province, the bomb outside a police headquarters building also partially destroyed a nearby madrassa, or religious school. "The students were wounded by flying glass," he said, noting that "about 20" students were hurt. Six police officers were also wounded.

The interior ministry confirmed the toll and blamed the attack on the Taliban. The insurgent group did not immediately comment.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

