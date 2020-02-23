UrduPoint.com
Two Polish Climbers Die In Slovakia's High Tatra Mountains

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 09:10 AM

Bratislava, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Two young Polish climbers fell to their deaths in Slovakia's High Tatra Mountains on Friday amid high winds and heavy snow, local rescuers said Saturday evening.

Slovakia's Mountain Rescue Service (HZS) said its rescuers "found two bodies of Polish climbers (aged 27 and 25 years)", on Saturday afternoon near the 2,558 metre-high Kezmarsky Peak, according to a statement.

Strong winds and very low visibility due to falling snow had initially hampered rescue helicopters from approaching the area.

"After multiple flight attempts, rescuers returned to their base in Stary Smokovec, where they collected several groups of rescue brigades and deployed them by helicopters to all sides of the Kezmarsky Peak," the HZS said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Kezmarsky Peak is one of the most popular and demanding climbing destinations in the High Tatras.

