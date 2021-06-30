UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Protesters Shot Dead In Ghana

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Two protesters shot dead in Ghana

Accra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Two protesters were shot dead and four were wounded in clashes with security forces in Ghana's southern Ashanti region, police and a health official said Wednesday.

The protesters were demonstrating against the death of a popular youth activist, Ibrahim "Kaaka" Mohammed, when they were confronted by police and soldiers on Tuesday in the town of Ejura.

"Two people died during the clashes," said police spokesman Godwin Ahianyo.

Police were investigating the incident and calm had been restored to the area, he said.

A health official confirmed that two people died and four others were injured.

"One died before arrival. We tried to resuscitate the other but he died later," said Manyee Mensah, medical superintendent at the Ejura Government Hospital.

"Currently, we have four injured persons... One is in a critical condition but the other three are stable," Mensah told AFP by phone.

Mohammed was killed by unknown gunmen near his house in a suburb of Ejura on Sunday.

He was an outspoken critic of the government on social media.

Police said they had arrested two suspects in connection with his death.

"We're on top of issues and I want to assure the public everything is under control," Ahianyo said.

The violence coincides with a simmering political and social protest movement called #FixTheCountry.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Protest Police Social Media Died Ghana Sunday Government Top

Recent Stories

WhatsApp introduces ‘view once’ feature on Anr ..

3 minutes ago

PM says no pressure can change or downgrade Pakist ..

20 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.34 a barrel T ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammad Rizwan becomes main player of the nationa ..

33 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers map structure of nanobody, revea ..

2 hours ago

Israeli foreign minister says ‘they’re here to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.