Two Regional IS Leaders Killed In Syria: CentCom

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:10 AM

Two regional IS leaders killed in Syria: CentCom

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :US-led coalition forces and their Kurdish allies the Syrian Democratic Forces killed two regional Islamic State group leaders in a raid in eastern Syria this week, US Central Command announced on Friday.

Ahmad 'Isa Ismail al-Zawi and Ahmad 'Abd Muhammad Hasan al-Jughayfi were killed in the May 17 joint raid on an IS position in Deir Ezzor province, CentCom said in a statement.

Al-Zawi, also known as Abu Ali al-Baghdadi, was the IS regional leader of North Baghdad, it said, and was "responsible for disseminating terrorist guidance from senior IS leadership to operatives in North Baghdad."Al-Jughayfi, also known as Abu Ammar, was a senior IS logistics and supplies official "responsible for directing the acquisition and transport of weapons, IED materials, and personnel across Iraq and Syria," CentCom said.

