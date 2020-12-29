UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Rescued In Australian Outback After Half-day Trek For Help

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:00 AM

Two rescued in Australian outback after half-day trek for help

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :A father and son have been rescued in the remote Australian outback after their car became bogged in floodwaters, forcing a 12-hour trek for help.

A 10-year-old boy and his father were among a group of travellers whose car became stuck near Queensland's Mount Isa on Sunday night, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue said in a statement.

After spending the night in their car, the boy and his father stayed behind while three of the group set off to get help -- walking 50 kilometres (31 miles) across remote country to reach a local police station on Monday night.

They managed to point out the pair's location on the map and a rescue was launched.

A rescue helicopter found the father and son sitting on the roof of their car and both were flown back to Mount Isa airport without any injuries.

Rescuers said the pair were in good spirits following the ordeal and staying by their vehicle had been key to the rescue.

"Despite having to wait such a long time to be rescued, they remained with their vehicle until help arrived," RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Pilot Russell Proctor said.

Australia is experiencing the La Nina weather pattern this summer, which draws heavier than usual rainfall across the country and can increase chances of flash flooding.

Related Topics

Weather Police Station Vehicle Car Mount Isa Sunday Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh ..

9 hours ago

Greece to Begin Early Repayment of $4.4Bln in IMF ..

9 hours ago

Russia admits to world's third-worst coronavirus d ..

10 hours ago

Nord Stream 2 Company Completes Pipe-Laying Work i ..

9 hours ago

Spain to keep registry of people who refuse Covid ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.