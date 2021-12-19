Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Two Katyusha rockets early Sunday targeted the ultra-secure Green Zone in Baghdad that houses the US embassy, Iraq's security forces said in a statement.

"The first was shot down in the air by C-RAM defence batteries, the second fell in a square, damaging two vehicles," the statement said.

Previously, a security source told AFP that two rockets had been shot down near the US embassy.