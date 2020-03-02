UrduPoint.com
Two Rockets Hit Iraqi Capital's Green Zone: Security Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:40 AM

Baghdad, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Two rockets crashed overnight near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital's Green Zone, a security source said, in the 20th attack against US assets in the country in four months.

None of the multiple attacks since October targeting either the Baghdad embassy or the roughly 5,200 US troops stationed across Iraq has been claimed.

But the US has pointed the finger at Iran-backed groups within the Hashed al-Shaabi, a military network officially incorporated into Iraq's state security forces.

