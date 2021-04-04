UrduPoint.com
Two Rockets Hit Near Iraq Airbase Hosting US Soldiers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Two rockets hit near Iraq airbase hosting US soldiers

Baghdad, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Two rockets hit near an Iraqi airbase hosting US soldiers north of Baghdad on Sunday, three days ahead of a new "strategic dialogue" with Washington, a security source told AFP.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the strike, which caused no casualties or property damage, but the US routinely blames Iran-linked Iraqi factions for such attacks on its troops and diplomats.

Sunday's was the 40th attack against American interests -- including troops, the Baghdad embassy or Iraqi supply convoys to foreign forces -- since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

Two Americans and an Iraqi civilian have been killed in the attacks.

An Iraqi civilian working for a firm maintaining US fighter jets for the Iraqi airforce was also wounded in one attack.

