Two Russian paratroopers die in Belarus drills accidents: defence ministry

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Two Russian paratroopers died during snap military drills with Belarus near its western border with EU member Poland Friday when their parachutes malfunctioned due to strong winds, the defence ministry in Moscow said.

"Despite doctors' efforts both Russian servicemen died of their wounds," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.