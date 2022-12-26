Two Saudi Players Take Part in Asian Badminton Federation Camp Held in UAE

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Yazan Al-Sayegh and Fahd Al-Malki, Saudi champions of Badminton for West Asia 2022, took part in the UAE-organized Asian Badminton Federation camp for all Asian champions, designed to upgrade their skills further during the event which will last until the end of December.

Al-Sayegh and Al-Malki, won the West Asia Badminton golden medal in Kuwait last month, Saudi Arabia's first Asian medal of its kind. -