Two shot dead on Greek resort island of Corfu

Athens, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Two people were shot and killed on Sunday near a hotel on the Greek resort island of Corfu, police said.

"We got a report on gunshots being fired at 11:30 am (0830 GMT), near a hotel," a police source in Athens said.

"The first information we have is that two people have been fatally wounded. It has yet to be confirmed by a coroner," the officer said.

The incident occurred in the coastal resort of Dasia.

A police manhunt is underway to locate the gunman, Greek media reported.

State tv ERT had earlier reported that a local man had fired on a French couple living permanently on the island, apparently over a private dispute.