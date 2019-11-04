UrduPoint.com
Two Soldiers Killed In Mali By Explosive Device: Army

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

Two soldiers killed in Mali by explosive device: army

Bamako, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Two Malian soldiers were killed and another six injured when an armoured vehicle hit an explosive device, the army said Sunday.

"A vehicle of the Malian armed forces hit an improvised explosive device" near the central town of Bandiagara, the military said in a tweet.

The incident follows an attack on Friday in northeastern Mali that left 49 Malian soldiers dead amid a jihadist revolt in the West African country.

