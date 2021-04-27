Two Spanish nationals missing in Burkina Faso: govt

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Spain on Tuesday confirmed two of its nationals were missing in Burkina Faso after an anti-poaching patrol was attacked in the landlocked West African nation.

"There are two Spanish nationals whose whereabouts are unknown in Burkina Faso," a foreign ministry source told AFP in Madrid, indicating searches were underway to try and locate them.