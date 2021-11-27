UrduPoint.com

Two Students, Driver Killed In Kosovo Bus Shooting

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 09:00 AM

Two students, driver killed in Kosovo bus shooting

Gllogjan, Kosovo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :A gunman opened fire late Friday on a bus in Kosovo carrying school students, killing a boy and a girl and the driver, police said.

Another 14 year-old student was wounded but is in stable condition, Skender Dreshaj, the head of a nearby local hospital told the state-run RTK television channel.

According to local media, the shooter was wearing a mask and carried an AK-47.

The bus was packed with children returning from school, the head of Gllogjan village Mustafa Selmani told RTK.

The motives for the shooting were unclear.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani condemned the attack and called the police to find the perpetrators as soon as possible and bring them to justice.

"Attacking bus with students is a blow to our security and order." Osmani said on Facebook.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Police Facebook Student Driver Media TV From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th November 2021

45 minutes ago
 UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa ..

UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

11 hours ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

11 hours ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.