UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Supporters Of I. Coast Minister Killed In Clash: Ruling Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Two supporters of I. Coast minister killed in clash: ruling party

Abidjan, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Two supporters of an Ivory Coast minister were killed in a clash near his home in the central town of Toumodi after President Alassane Ouattara was re-elected to a disputed third term, a ruling party official said on Wednesday.

"Two young people from the minister's entourage who wanted to help the minister's brother were shot dead" Tuesday night, Ouattara's RHDP party spokesman Mamadou Toure said.

Tensions are high in the West African country after Ouattara was declared victor on Tuesday. Security forces surrounded the homes of his chief rivals after they rejected the election and vowed to set up a rival "transitional government."

Related Topics

Election Dead Young Toumodi Ivory Coast From Government

Recent Stories

Rahat Ali Khan reaches five million subscribes on ..

47 seconds ago

UAE&#039;s Supreme Audit Institution chairs GCC &# ..

6 minutes ago

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

29 minutes ago

Power tariff relief to industrial sector lauded: M ..

36 minutes ago

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, ..

52 minutes ago

Pakistan’s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 16 against USD

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.