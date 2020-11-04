Two supporters of I. Coast minister killed in clash: ruling party

(@FahadShabbir)

Abidjan, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Two supporters of an Ivory Coast minister were killed in a clash near his home in the central town of Toumodi after President Alassane Ouattara was re-elected to a disputed third term, a ruling party official said on Wednesday.

"Two young people from the minister's entourage who wanted to help the minister's brother were shot dead" Tuesday night, Ouattara's RHDP party spokesman Mamadou Toure said.

Tensions are high in the West African country after Ouattara was declared victor on Tuesday. Security forces surrounded the homes of his chief rivals after they rejected the election and vowed to set up a rival "transitional government."