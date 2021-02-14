Two suspected Ebola cases in Guinea capital Conakry: WHO chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said Sunday two suspected cases of Ebola had been reported in Guinea's capital Conakry, as the country reeled from the first resurgence of the disease in five years.

"WHO has been informed of two suspected cases of Ebola in Guinea-Conakry," the UN health agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet, adding that "confirmatory testing" was underway.