UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Suspects Held After French Police Officer Shot And Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 09:10 AM

Two suspects held after French police officer shot and killed

Paris, May 10(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Two suspects in the fatal shooting of a police officer last week in southern France were arrested Sunday around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the city, a source close to the case said.

The pair are suspected of being the shooter and an accomplice in the killing of Eric Masson in Avignon, said the source.

Masson, 36, and a father-of-two, was shot and killed Wednesday while investigating activity at a known drug-dealing site in the city.

Sunday's arrests came a few hours after several hundred people attended a ceremony in honour of the fallen officer at Avignon's police commissariat.

Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin are due to attend a homage to Masson in the city on Tuesday.

The officer's death has reignited a debate over President Emmanuel Macron's record on fighting crime.

It has caused deep shock in Avignon, a city better known for its summer theatre festival than for violent crime.

Related Topics

Police Interior Minister France SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

8 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

9 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

10 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

10 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.