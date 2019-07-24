Two suspects sought in Canada murders of US-Australian couple

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Police in Canada on Tuesday named two suspects wanted in connection with three murders, including the killings of an American woman and Australian man whose bodies were found in rural British Columbia.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, had been reported missing in British Columbia but are now believed to be on the run.

They were seen in the north of Saskatchewan province, a spokeswoman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told a press conference.

The bodies of 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler and his 24-year-old American girlfriend Chynna Deese were found a week ago in the remote north of British Columbia. Police confirmed they were shot dead.

Police described the third victim as a man in his 50s or 60s, but he has not yet been identified.