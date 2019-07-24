UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Suspects Sought In Canada Murders Of US-Australian Couple

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Two suspects sought in Canada murders of US-Australian couple

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Police in Canada on Tuesday named two suspects wanted in connection with three murders, including the killings of an American woman and Australian man whose bodies were found in rural British Columbia.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, had been reported missing in British Columbia but are now believed to be on the run.

They were seen in the north of Saskatchewan province, a spokeswoman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told a press conference.

The bodies of 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler and his 24-year-old American girlfriend Chynna Deese were found a week ago in the remote north of British Columbia. Police confirmed they were shot dead.

Police described the third victim as a man in his 50s or 60s, but he has not yet been identified.

Related Topics

Dead Police Canada Man Columbia Women

Recent Stories

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

14 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

16 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns Israeli demolition of Palest ..

30 minutes ago

UAE, China issue joint statement on strengthening ..

30 minutes ago

UN Security Council Should Deploy Mission to Re-La ..

19 minutes ago

ADNOC and Wanhua Chemical sign shipping JV and dow ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.