UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Swiss Mountaineers Land Plane On Mont Blanc

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Two Swiss mountaineers land plane on Mont Blanc

Annecy, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Two Swiss mountaineers landed a small plane less than 400 metres from the summit of Mont Blanc on Tuesday before heading for the top of Europe's tallest peak with police in pursuit, the French gendarme said.

The pair landed the aircraft at 4,450 metres (14,600-feet) on the famous mountain in the French Alps in an incident described as a "provocation" by the mayor of the nearby Chamonix resort, Eric Fournier.

"It constitutes an intolerable attack on the high mountain environment and on all existing protective measures," Fournier said, describing the behaviour as "unprecedented".

Police saw the plane on the east face of Mont Blanc, Lieutenant Colonel Stephane Bozon, who heads the gendarmerie's mountain rescue service in Chamonix, told AFP.

The area, officials said, is not an authorised landing zone.

Police intercepted the two Swiss mountaineers to get their identity and asked them to turn back.

The pair were allowed to take off.

Bozon said they were reflecting on what offence had been committed.

Mont Blanc is crawling with thousands of climbers during the summer months, aiming to reach the 4,809 metre summit.

Officials have been grappling with a surge in adventure-seeking tourists -- some without sufficient equipment or experience -- hoping to scale the mountain during the summer season.

The increase in numbers has led to some people camping illegally and concerns over sanitary risks such as water availability and problems with waste disposal.

Related Topics

Attack Police Water Europe All From Top

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

2 hours ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

1 hour ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

1 hour ago

US to Keep Increasing Pressure on Cuba Until It St ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.