Two Tajiks Killed During Clashes With Kyrgyzstan: Tajikistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Two Tajiks killed during clashes with Kyrgyzstan: Tajikistan

Dushanbe, Tajikistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Tajikistan said Friday that two of its citizens were killed and 10 injured during overnight clashes at its contested border with Kyrgyzstan where a ceasefire is now in place.

"As a result of the border conflict, 10 people were injured on the Tajik side, of which six were servicemen and four were civilians," Tajikistan's national security committee said in a statement, which added that two citizens were also killed.

