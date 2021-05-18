UrduPoint.com
Two Thai Workers Killed In Rocket Attack On Israel: Police

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Two Thai workers killed in rocket attack on Israel: police

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Two Thai workers were killed in southern Israel Tuesday by rockets fired from Gaza, police said, raising the death toll in Israel to 12 since hostilities surged.

"In the last wave of rockets that landed in the Eshkol region two people were killed," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said, identifying the dead as workers from Thailand.

