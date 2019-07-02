Caracas, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Two suspects are to face justice over the death in custody of a navy captain accused of plotting to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's attorney general announced Monday.

Tarek William Saab identified the two men as members of Venezuela's General Directorate of Military Intelligence and requested they be held in preventive detention.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said earlier she was "shocked" by the death of retired captain Rafael Acosta Arevalo, adding weight to opposition claims he may have been tortured while in custody for his alleged role in a coup attempt.