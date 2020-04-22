Two top Botswana health officials sacked

(@FahadShabbir)

Gaborone, Botswana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Botswana's president has sacked the health ministry's top civil servant and his deputy as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic, a government spokesman said Wednesday.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi gave no reason for the dismissals.

The ministry's permanent secretary Solomon Sekwakwa and his deputy Morrison Sinvula have been relieved of their duties "with immediate effect", spokesman Andrew Sesinyi said in a terse statement, adding that the dismissals took effect on Tuesday.

Sekwakwa confirmed his sacking but declined to comment further.

The southern African country has so far recorded 22 COVID-19 cases, including one fatality.

