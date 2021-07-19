UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Trapped Workers Found Dead In Flooded Tunnel In China's Guangdong

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Two trapped workers found dead in flooded tunnel in China's Guangdong

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Two workers trapped in a flooded tunnel since last Thursday were found dead on Monday in Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, the on-site rescue headquarters said.

A total of 14 workers were trapped at the construction site of the Shijingshan tunnel, part of the city's Xingye expressway, when the site was flooded at around 3:30 a.m. on July 15.

The two victims were found Monday afternoon at around 1,060 meters and 1,070 meters into the left-side entrance of the tunnel, respectively.

Rescuers will spare no effort to search and rescue the remaining trapped workers, and more than 2,400 rescuers and over 200 rescue vehicles have been dispatched to the scene, the headquarters said.

The narrowness of the tunnel and complicated hydrological, geological and meteorological conditions have made the rescue difficult, it added.

Related Topics

Dead China Vehicles Zhuhai SITE July

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates wins Tour de France for 2nd cons ..

11 minutes ago

Brand Spectrum wins “Best Social Media Influence ..

14 minutes ago

Nationwide load shedding outcome of mismanagement: ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of ..

55 minutes ago

16,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Riyadh

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.