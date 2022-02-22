Two Ukraine soldiers killed in shelling: police

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Two Ukrainian soldiers died Monday and three received wounds in a shelling attack on a frontline village that came with fears rising of a nearing Russian invasion of its western neighbour.

Ukraine's national police said the two soldiers died in Zaitseve, a village 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of the rebel stronghold Donetsk, near to where a civilian died in another attack Monday.