Two Ukrainian troops killed in clashes with separatists

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed Friday by Moscow-backed separatists, the army said, while accusing Russia of undermining a ceasefire that had brought relative calm after years of fighting.

Separatists fired grenades at Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodyane in eastern Ukraine close to the Sea of Azov, commander Volodymyr Kravchenk said in a statement.

"The enemy's audacity shows that the armed forces of the Russian Federation aim to disrupt the (ceasefire) agreements," he said.

"Today's shelling proves that the enemy's goal is not to achieve peace." A Ukrainian solider was killed in September, more than a month after a truce took effect on July 27.

That had brought relative calm to Kiev's long-simmering conflict with separatists in Donbass region.

In 2014, a pro-Western popular uprising triggered Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula and was followed by fighting between the Ukraine army and Moscow-backed separatists.