Two UN peacekeepers wounded in DR Congo base attack

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Two UN peacekeepers in Democratic Republic of Congo were wounded on Thursday repelling a rebel attack on a base in the restive east of the country, the UN mission said.

The attack targeted a temporary UN base in Mikenge in South-Kivu province, the MONUSCO mission said on Twitter, without giving further details about the soldiers.

Three civilians were also wounded in a camp for displaced people in Mikenge, according to the UN Radio Okapi though the army said at least seven were wounded.

MONUSCO, one of the biggest UN peacekeeping operations in the world, made up of around 16,500 military personnel and observers and at least 4,000 civilians.

But it has struggled to make progress in the DR Congo with its armed groups as well as high rates of poverty and poor governance.

Dozens of militia groups are active in eastern DR Congo, a legacy of the two Congo wars in the 1990s that dragged in its neighbours Uganda and Rwanda.

The region also struggles with inter-ethnic fighting and the army is involved in a campaign against the Allied Democratic Forces, an Islamist group blamed for dozens of massacres.