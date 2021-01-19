UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two UN Troops Killed In C. Africa As President's Re-election Confirmed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 08:20 AM

Two UN troops killed in C. Africa as president's re-election confirmed

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Rebels killed two peacekeepers in the Central African Republic on Monday, the UN mission MINUSCA said, hours after the top court confirmed President Faustin Archange Touadera's re-election in a December vote marred by low turnout.

The peacekeepers -- a Gabonese and a Moroccan -- were killed in an ambush on their convoy near the southern city of Bangassou, a city that the UN said at the weekend had been retaken from armed groups who had seized it two weeks earlier.

The attack, the latest in a series blamed on a coalition of armed groups that mounted a failed coup bid ahead of the December 27 vote, brought to seven the number of MINUSCA troops killed since then.

UN special envoy to car Mankeur Ndiaye said MINUSCA had paid a "heavy price" but remained committed to "pursuing its mandate to protect civilians and secure elections".

The coalition had tried to advance on the capital Bangui on December 19 in an operation that Touadera said was fomented by his predecessor, Francois Bozize.

Last Wednesday, the rebels mounted their closest attack yet to Bangui, striking a location on the city's outskirts before being pushed back with the loss of a peacekeeper.

They were thwarted by government and UN forces, as well as Russian paramilitaries and Rwandan troops who were rushed to Bangui under bilateral security pacts.

Earlier on Monday, the Constitutional Court's chief judge, Daniele Darlan, said Touadera clinched victory in the first round of the December election with 53.16 percent of the vote, followed far behind by former prime minister Anicet Georges Dologuele, with 21.69 percent.

But Darlan said turnout was little more than a third, a figure affected by the inability of many voters to cast their ballots because of the lack of security.

Touadera, 63, went on national television to appeal for national reconciliation.

"I reach out a patriotic hand to the democratic opposition so that our country can escape from the vicious cycle of violence and destruction," he said, vowing to work to "defuse the pre- and post-electoral political climate."Touadera, a technocrat with a background in mathematics, first took the helm in 2016 after a civil war that left thousands dead and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Related Topics

Election Dead Attack Prime Minister United Nations Russia Vote Car Bangassou Bangui Price Central African Republic December 2016 TV From Government Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities Board ..

6 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED21.5 bn as transactions cross o ..

6 hours ago

Longest suspension bridge in Northern Emirates tak ..

7 hours ago

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi receives honorary PhD fr ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review advancing ..

7 hours ago

Four Dubai government agencies to provide incentiv ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.