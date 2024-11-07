Open Menu

Two US Consulate Officials Visit NAPA

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Two US consulate officials visit NAPA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Two officials of the United States Consulate visited the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA and met with the NAPA Chairman, Syed Jawaid Iqbal, and the CEO, Junaid Zuberi, to show their interest in NAPA’s work.

Director of Public Engagement(Sindh/Balochistan) Tony Jones and Public Affairs Officer Michael Chadwick showed interest in NAPA’s teaching program, and asked the NAPA Chairman about what future collaborations did he envision between the US Consulate and the Academy.

According to the press release, The NAPA Chairman and the CEO along with the Heads of the Music and Theater departments briefed the visitors about the working of the Academy and its future plans.

The US officials were also shown the Zia Mohyeddin Theater of NAPA.

Related Topics

Music United States Zia Mohyeddin

Recent Stories

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: ..

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

39 minutes ago
 Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised ..

Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming

14 hours ago
 China congratulates Trump on election victory

China congratulates Trump on election victory

14 hours ago
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full ..

Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress

14 hours ago
 Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

14 hours ago
 'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says af ..

'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..

14 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

14 hours ago
 As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government fa ..

As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform

14 hours ago
 Football: UEFA Europa League results

Football: UEFA Europa League results

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous