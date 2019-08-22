UrduPoint.com
Two US Soldiers Killed In Afghanistan: NATO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Two US soldiers killed in Afghanistan: NATO

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Two US military personnel were killed on Wednesday in Afghanistan, NATO announced, as talks between the US and the Taliban are set to resume in Qatar, with Washington seeking a way out of America's longest war.

The identity of the two service members "killed in action" was not released, pending notification of their next of kin, Resolute Support, the US-led NATO mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

The deaths bring to at least 14 the number of members of the US military to be killed in action in Afghanistan this year.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the top US negotiator on Afghanistan, has headed to Doha and says he is ready to conclude peace talks with the Taliban.

After that, the veteran diplomat will need to lay the groundwork for peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, which would come after any deal with Washington.

