Two US Troops Killed By Afghan Soldier In Nangarhar Attack

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Kabul, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Two American troops were killed and six others wounded when an Afghan soldier armed with a machine gun opened fire, the US military confirmed Sunday.

The incident occurred late Saturday in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan when US and Afghan commandos were conducting a "key-leader engagement" at a base in Sherzad district.

"Current reports indicate an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined US and Afghan force with a machine gun," US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Sonny Leggett said in a statement on Sunday.

Provincial governor Shah Mahmood Meyakil said in an audio message to reporters that three Afghan commandos were wounded.

He said it was not immediately clear if the incident was a deliberate act by an "infiltrator" or an accident.

"It was not a clash between the forces. We are investigating," Meyakil said.

Leggett also stressed the cause or motive behind the attack were not immediately known.

In a tweet, the US Army's 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) said "several" of its soldiers had been killed or injured during combat operations in Afghanistan.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

