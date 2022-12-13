Two wanted terrorists among those neutralized in Turkey

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Two out of three neutralized PKK terrorists were on the gray category of the Turkish Interior Ministry's wanted list, the ministry said Tuesday.

Behiye Kacar, codenamed Silav Kocer, was among three terrorists neutralized earlier in the area of ??Mount Gabar, Guchukonak district in southeastern Sirnak province as part of Operation Eren Blockade Fall-Winter 15.

Kacar was a senior terrorist in YJA-Star, a women's offshoot of the terror group, it said. Another terrorist Yakup Demir, codenamed Agit Nizip, was neutralized in the same operation.

Demir was among the perpetrators of the terrorist attack carried out against Turkish gendarmerie forces on May 6, 2019, which resulted in the killing of infantry Gorkem Akkus.

? Turkey's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

Turkish authorities often use the word neutralized in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.