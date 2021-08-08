UrduPoint.com

Two-week Kids' Painting Classes In Full Swing At Hunerkada

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 01:50 PM

Two-week kids' painting classes in full swing at Hunerkada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :A two-week long kids' painting classes are in full swing here at Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts ensuring to showcase the hidden talent of children.

Director Hunerkada Amna Shah told APP on Sunday that every child is an artist and Hunerkada was making efforts to learn them the basics of creative artwork.

She said a total of 40 students were taking part in a two-week long course.

She said that high skilled professional artists were conducting these courses.

She said that on completion, of course, certificates would be issued to the participants. Amna said that the course was focused on the basic principles of painting including composition, warm and cool colors.

The participants would also impart training about different themes and materials, like how to paint with acrylic and watercolors.

She said that these classes are specially designed for children to learn and explore creating art.

She said that painting classes would continue till August 9.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

