Two-week Long Summer Camp To Conclude At All NCA Campuses

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Two-week long summer camp to conclude at all NCA campuses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :A two-week long summer camp, happening simultaneously, at National College of Arts (NCA) in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore would conclude on July 15. NCA organized annual Summer Camp under its Community Outreach Programme. In NCA Islamabad, the participants were offered courses in drawing, oil painting, fashion illustration, water colour painting, graphic design, calligraphy, animation and digital photography.

In NCA Rawalpindi, offered courses included drawing, painting and graphic design.

Similarly, drawing, oil painting, water colour painting, fashion illustration, sculpture, graphic design, calligraphy, animation, write shoot and edit, (short film) and digital photography (basic level) courses were organized in NCA Lahore.

An official of NCA Khalid Raza said that COVID-19 SOP's are strictly observed at the camps.

He said that the participants were taking a keen interest in the courses, adding that certificates would be issued to the participants on completion of summer camps.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

