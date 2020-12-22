Two women prison doctors among five killed in Afghan bombing

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Two women doctors working at an Afghan prison with hundreds of Taliban inmates were among five people killed Tuesday by a bomb stuck to their car, officials said.

The blast happened in the south of the capital as they were on their way to Pul-e-Charkhi prison, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said.

Two other prison employees in the car -- as well as a pedestrian -- were also killed, while a third woman doctor was wounded, Afghanistan's prison authority said.

Faramarz had earlier told reporters that four prison doctors had been killed by the bomb.

Hundreds of Taliban fighters and other criminals are incarcerated at Pul-e-Charkhi, on the eastern outskirts of Kabul.

President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack.