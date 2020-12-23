UrduPoint.com
Two Women Prison Doctors Among Five Killed In Afghan Bombing

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Two women doctors working at an Afghan prison with hundreds of Taliban inmates were among five people killed Tuesday in a bomb attack, officials said, in the latest of several targeted killings in Kabul.

Deadly violence has rocked Kabul and several provinces across the country in recent months, despite the Taliban and the government engaging in peace talks.

Tuesday's blast happened in the south of the capital as the doctors were on their way to Pul-e-Charkhi prison when a bomb attached to their car exploded, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said.

Two women doctors and two prison employees in the car -- as well as a pedestrian -- were killed, while a third woman doctor was wounded, Afghanistan's prison authority said.

The local Islamic State group affiliate claimed responsibility for the attack.

Hundreds of Taliban fighters and other criminals are incarcerated at Pul-e-Charkhi, on the eastern outskirts of Kabul.

"The terrorist groups including the Taliban who have faced defeat on the battlefields are targeting civilians in the cities, highways and public facilities," President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement.

"This is a sign of their desperation and defeat."Ross Wilson, the top US envoy in Kabul, also condemned the attack.

"It is shocking to learn of the deaths of Office of Prison Authority doctors, who work tirelessly each day to save vulnerable lives, especially during a pandemic when frontline medical personnel are desperately needed," he said on Twitter.

