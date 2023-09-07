Open Menu

Two Women To Vie For Mexican Presidency In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Mexico City, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Two women will compete for the Mexican presidency for the first time next year after the ruling party on Wednesday named former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum as its candidate.

Sheinbaum, a 61-year-old scientist by training, will face Xochitl Galvez, an outspoken businesswoman and senator with Indigenous roots selected to represent an opposition coalition, the Broad Front for Mexico. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's Morena party announced that Sheinbaum had won an internal contest to run in the June 2024 election, beating rivals including former foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard.

"Today democracy won," Sheinbaum said, adding: "There will be a woman president of the republic!" Sheinbaum is a staunch supporter and confidant of Lopez Obrador, a leftwing populist who enjoys an approval rating of more than 60 percent but is required by the constitution to leave office after a single six-year term.

"Sheinbaum is probably the greatest ally in the political history of Lopez Obrador," said analyst Pablo Majluf.

A student leader in the 1980s, Sheinbaum served as Mexico City's environment secretary when Lopez Obrador was mayor from 2000-2005.

She was a spokesperson for Lopez Obrador during his failed 2006 election bid and served as Mexico City mayor herself from 2018 until earlier this year when she stepped down to run for president.

"Girls see an example in me," Sheinbaum told the magazine Gatopardo.

"Being the first woman president would be historic in our country," she added.

