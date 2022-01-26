Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Two children were wounded Tuesday night when rockets were fired towards the home of Iraq's speaker of parliament, security sources said.

Three Katyusha rockets landed some "500 metres" (1,640 feet) from the home of Mohammed al-Halbussi in the Gurma district of Anbar province, west of the capital Baghdad, a security source told AFP.

The attack came hours after Iraq's top court confirmed his re-election as speaker.

Halbussi was the target of the attack, but it was not clear if he was at home at the time, the source added, requesting anonymity.

The two wounded children were "taken to hospital in Gurma", Iraqi police said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Halbussi, 41, is a Sunni politician and has headed parliament since 2018.

Several grenade attacks have in recent days targeted political figures from parties that could team up with Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr to form a parliamentary coalition in the wake of Iraq's October legislative elections.

Sadr, whose bloc took the largest share of seats, is seeking to build a coalition bringing together Taqadom -- Halbussi's party -- a second Sunni party and a Kurdish grouping.