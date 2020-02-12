UrduPoint.com
Two Years On, Journey Of Florida Shooting Survivors Captured On Screen

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:20 AM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Two years after a shooting rampage at a school in Parkland, Florida, "the rage, the frustration, the trauma" of the survivors is the focus of a new documentary called "Us Kids" that aims to put gun violence at the heart of this year's US presidential race.

The film looks at the ways in which the massacre of 17 people by a former student at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school affected the lives of those who survived the attack, and follows their first steps towards becoming high-profile anti-gun violence activists.

Of all the survivors, Emma Gonzalez has become the face of frustration among young people at the lack of political response to endemic gun violence in the United States, which last year suffered a record 417 shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA).

The teenager, with her distinctive close-cropped hair, caught national attention when she made an impassioned speech at a rally, laying into President Donald Trump and his campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

She called out the constant excuses and prevarications of the political class in tackling gun violence with the memorable put-down, "We call BS!" "Us Kids" was directed by Kim A. Snyder, who in 2016 made a film about another notorious gun massacre at Newtown, Connecticut, when a 20-year-old with a semi-automatic rifle killed 20 children aged between six and seven years old at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

By chance, Snyder was in Florida on February 14, 2018, when the Parkland massacre took place.

"I was there in Florida when all of these kids came demanding change at the State Capitol, and I realized that I needed to do this," she told AFP.

