Two years prison for Argentine golf champ Cabrera

Córdoba, Argentina, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Argentine golf champion Angel "Pato" Cabrera was sentenced to two years prison Wednesday for assaulting his former partner and stealing her mobile phone.

The ruling by a court in the central city of Cordoba was broadcast on television.

The 51 year-old golf star -- who won the 2007 US Open and 2009 Masters -- was found guilty of striking Cecilia Torres Mana, 37. The two were partners between 2016 and January 2019.

During the trial Torres Mana described incidents of violence against her that were confirmed by witnesses. Video from security cameras also showed Cabrera threatening her.

Prosecutor Laura Battistelli said that it was important that gender violence was taken into consideration, which served as an aggravating factor.

Cabrera was arrested in Rio de Janeiro in January at Argentina's request. He was extradited to Argentina in early June.

The fallen golf star -- one of the most successful Latin Americans to play the sport -- maintains his innocence, and Cabrera's lawyer has vowed to appeal.

The golfer faces other cases of domestic violence, including one filed by his ex-wife and mother of his two children in 2016.