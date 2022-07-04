TOKYO, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) --:Japan's weather agency said Monday a slow-moving typhoon is expected to make landfall on the country's main island of Kyushu later in the day, bringing with it torrential downpours and possibly causing flooding and landslides.

The Japan Metropolitan Agency (JMA) said Typhoon Aere was moving on a north-northeast trajectory in the East China Sea at a speed of about 15 kilometers per hour as of Monday morning.

The agency said the typhoon had an atmospheric pressure of 996 hectopascals at its center, with winds reaching 90 kilometers per hour at its center, as of Monday noon (local time).

The powerful storm is forecast to alter its course and move eastward toward the Kyushu region and western parts of Japan, the agency said.

An evacuation advisory has been issued in Kyushu, by the city government of Nichinan, Miyazaki Prefecture, according to local media, with 16,000 people being urged to leave their homes due to the risks of landslides.