Open Menu

Typhoon Doksuri Brings Heavy Rainfall To North China

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy rainfall to north China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :The fifth typhoon of this year, impacted by Typhoon Doksuri, heavy rainfall has hit north China regions, including Beijing, Hebei and Shandong.

Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in east China's Fujian Province on Friday morning, bringing with it powerful winds and heavy rain. It moved to Jiangxi Province on Friday night, where it gradually weakened into a tropical storm.

The meteorological bureau of Beijing on Saturday noon said that the national capital will experience heavy downpours from Saturday night to Tuesday next week.

An orange alert for rainstorms was issued across the city at around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

In the neighboring Hebei Province, the provincial meteorological disaster prevention headquarters raised the emergency response to a major meteorological disaster Level II.

The provincial meteorological bureau upgraded a red alert for rainstorms in the following three days on Saturday morning, and the provincial water conservancy department and meteorological bureau jointly issued an alert of mountain torrents.

Downpours have also swept many parts of east China's Shandong Province since Friday night.

Due to the continuous rainfall, Shandong has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain with alerts for mountain torrents and geological disasters.

A resident rides a bike in the rain on a road in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, on July 29, 2023. Impacted by Typhoon Doksuri, the fifth typhoon of this year, heavy rainfall has hit regions in northern China, including Beijing, Hebei and Shandong.

Related Topics

Storm Water China Road Orange Alert Beijing July From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

16 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

17 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

17 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

17 hours ago
Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

17 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

17 hours ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

17 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

17 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

17 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous