Open Menu

Typhoon Doksuri Deaths In Philippines Rise To 25, 20 Missing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Typhoon Doksuri deaths in Philippines rise to 25, 20 missing

MANILLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by typhoon Doksuri climbed to 25, with at least 20 more missing, the Philippines' national disaster agency said on Monday.

Many parts of the country remain underwater as heavy rain continues to pour even after Doksuri blew away from the Philippines last week.

Typhoon Khanun, the sixth cyclone to batter the Philippines this year, continues to intensify on Monday, enhancing the southwest monsoon rains across the country, including Metro Manila.

In a report on Monday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Doksuri left with 20 deaths in the northern Philippines, three in a region near Metro Manila, and two in the central Philippines.

The agency added that 20 more people are missing in the northern Philippines.

Doksuri affected nearly 2.4 million people in the Southeast Asian country, with over 50,000 displaced people still in temporary shelters. The typhoon also damaged houses, crops, roads, and bridges.

Related Topics

Metro Manila Philippines From Asia Million Rains

Recent Stories

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

6 minutes ago
 DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real esta ..

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real estate transactions in H1 2023

32 minutes ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame ..

Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

33 minutes ago
 Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

1 hour ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

1 hour ago
 Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Mal ..

Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Malaysia amid Asia expansion

1 hour ago
Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Termin ..

Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Terminal 3

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricati ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricating fake case, attributing it t ..

2 hours ago
 BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

2 hours ago
 BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 today

2 hours ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 today

2 hours ago
 BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous