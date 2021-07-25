Typhoon In-Fa lands in east China

(@FahadShabbir)

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Typhoon In-Fa made landfall in east China's Zhejiang Province at noon on Sunday, packing winds of up to 38 meters per second at its center, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.

The typhoon -- the sixth of this year -- hit land in Putuo District, Zhoushan City, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the headquarters said.