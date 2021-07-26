Typhoon In-Fa makes second landfall in east China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) --:Typhoon In-Fa made the second landfall in east China's Zhejiang Province at around 9:50 a.m. Monday, packing winds of up to 28 meters per second at its center, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.

The typhoon -- the sixth of this year -- landed in the coastal waters near Pinghu, a county-level city under the administration of Jiaxing City, the headquarters noted.

The typhoon started to wreak havoc in Zhejiang on Saturday, bringing heavy downpours, strong gales and floods. The provincial flood control headquarters upgraded its emergency response for Typhoon In-Fa to the highest level at Saturday noon.