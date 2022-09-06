UrduPoint.com

Typhoon Kills One, Leaves Several Missing In South Korea

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Busan, South Korea, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Typhoon Hinnamnor killed one person and left nine missing on Tuesday, before heading back to sea with few reports of major property damage.

The typhoon, one of the most powerful to bear down on the country in decades, hit the southern island of Jeju overnight before making landfall near the port city of Busan, which was battered by huge waves and heavy rain which damaged beachfront roads and shops.

Early Tuesday in the eastern port city of Pohang, an elderly woman in her 70s was swept away in flooding and killed, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said.

Death tolls could climb later in the day, authorities having identified at least nine people missing as of Tuesday afternoon, including seven people at a submerged underground parking lot in Pohang.

More than 60,000 households nationwide lost power because of the typhoon.

