Typhoon Lan Moves North Near Japan's Ogasawara Islands

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2023 | 03:00 PM

TOKYO, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) --:Japan's weather agency said on Saturday Typhoon Lan is moving north over the Pacific near Japan's Ogasawara Islands, warning that the powerful typhoon could come close to eastern and western Japan around Tuesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that as of 6 a.m. Saturday, the typhoon was slowly moving northwest over waters 150 kilometers north of Chichijima Island, with a central atmospheric pressure of 940 hectopascals and winds of up to 162 kilometers per hour near its center.

The storm is expected to continue heading northwest over the ocean south of Japan, said the JMA, noting that heavy rain could fall in eastern and western Japan beginning Monday.

In the 24 hours through Tuesday morning, up to 300 millimeters of rain is expected in the Tokai region, 200 millimeters in Kinki, 150 millimeters in Shikoku, 100 millimeters in Kanto-Koshin and the Izu Islands, according to the agency. E

