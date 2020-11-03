UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Typhoon Molave Leaves 36 Dead, 46 Missing In Vietnam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Typhoon Molave leaves 36 dead, 46 missing in Vietnam

HANOI, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Typhoon Molave has left 36 people dead and 46 others missing in Vietnam, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said Tuesday.

The fatalities, up from 33 reported on Monday, were recorded in the country's central and central highlands regions such as Quang Nam, Nghe An, Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces, while the missing were reported mostly in Quang Nam and Binh Dinh provinces, according to the committee.

The authorities mobilized more than 7,200 people along with 103 vehicles to conduct search and rescue work as well as help local residents recover from the aftermath of the typhoon.

As of Monday, 52 communes in Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces still suffered from power outage.

Meanwhile, Goni, the 10th typhoon to hit Vietnam this year, was forecasted to make landfall soon in the central region, which was hit by a number of devastating typhoons and floods in October, Vietnam news Agency cited the country's National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting as reporting on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Dead Vehicles Lai Quang Ngai Vietnam October From

Recent Stories

US elections 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans will ..

25 minutes ago

Vivo Launches V20 SE in Pakistan, Premium Smartpho ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives COVID-19 vaccine

26 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler: Flag Day commemorates determination to ..

40 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah for fourth time in ass ..

54 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.89 a barrel M ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.