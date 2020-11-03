Typhoon Molave leaves 36 dead, 46 missing in Vietnam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Typhoon Molave has left 36 people dead and 46 others missing in Vietnam, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said Tuesday.

The fatalities, up from 33 reported on Monday, were recorded in the country's central and central highlands regions such as Quang Nam, Nghe An, Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces, while the missing were reported mostly in Quang Nam and Binh Dinh provinces, according to the committee.

The authorities mobilized more than 7,200 people along with 103 vehicles to conduct search and rescue work as well as help local residents recover from the aftermath of the typhoon.

As of Monday, 52 communes in Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces still suffered from power outage.

Meanwhile, Goni, the 10th typhoon to hit Vietnam this year, was forecasted to make landfall soon in the central region, which was hit by a number of devastating typhoons and floods in October, Vietnam news Agency cited the country's National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting as reporting on Tuesday.