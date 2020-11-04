Typhoon Molave leaves 39 dead, 44 missing in Vietnam

HANOI, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Typhoon Molave has left 39 people dead and 44 others missing in Vietnam's central and central highlands regions, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Wednesday.

The fatalities, up from 36 reported on Tuesday, were recorded in Quang Nam, Nghe An, Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces, while the missing were reported mostly in Quang Nam and Binh Dinh provinces, according to the committee.

As of 7:00 a.m. local time Wednesday, 26 communes in Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces still suffered from power outage.

In the first 10 months of this year, natural disasters, mainly landslides, floods and hailstones, left 335 people dead or missing and caused economic losses of over 21 trillion Vietnamese dong (913 million U.S. Dollars) in Vietnam, according to data from the committee.